Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.72. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

VIRT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.76. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Virtu Financial by 43.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Virtu Financial by 81.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Virtu Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

