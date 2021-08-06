Analysts Offer Predictions for Chiyoda Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chiyoda in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chiyoda’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Shares of CHYCY opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.46. Chiyoda has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82.

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

