Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Price Target at $34.71

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of BRP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,226. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 110.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

