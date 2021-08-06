Analysts Set Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target at $158.24

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQGPF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$119.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $119.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

