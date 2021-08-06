Analysts Set Expectations for Expedia Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Expedia Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $15.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.14. The stock had a trading volume of 174,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,560. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $80.89 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,912 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,011 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $92,334,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

