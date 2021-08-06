Analysts Set VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Price Target at $1.98

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.98.

VEON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

VEON traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.76. 6,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,790. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in VEON by 37.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,615,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,517,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in VEON by 11.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

