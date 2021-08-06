Analyzing UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) & DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UiPath and DocuSign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DocuSign $1.45 billion 40.58 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -403.51

UiPath has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath N/A N/A N/A DocuSign -12.54% -26.53% -4.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UiPath and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 2 11 8 0 2.29 DocuSign 0 3 15 0 2.83

UiPath presently has a consensus target price of $73.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.37%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $273.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.79%. Given UiPath’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than DocuSign.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DocuSign beats UiPath on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows. The company also offers UiPath Robots, which emulates human behavior to execute the processes built in UiPath Studio; and UiPath Orchestrator that tracks and logs robot activity, along with what people do in tandem to maintain strict compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools. In addition, it provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management. The company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. It offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

