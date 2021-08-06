Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,915 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

AVXL stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.74. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

