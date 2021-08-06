Andritz’s (ADRZY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ADRZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

