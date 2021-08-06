Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $5,670,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

