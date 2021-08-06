Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,257.50 ($42.56) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £44.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,028.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $2.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have bought a total of 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833 over the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.