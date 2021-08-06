Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Declares Dividend of $1.18

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.1795 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

