Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $111,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,311,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 194,961 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. 38,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,848. The company has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

