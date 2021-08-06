Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.46

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and traded as high as $27.14. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 131,303 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

