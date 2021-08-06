Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%.

Shares of ATRS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 854,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $692.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

