AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Sells A$112,500.00 in Stock

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) insider Geoffrey Cumming sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16), for a total value of A$112,500.00 ($80,357.14).

Geoffrey Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Geoffrey Cumming bought 17,369 shares of AnteoTech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,515.94 ($3,225.67).

The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AnteoTech Limited engages in developing, commercializing, manufacturing, and distributing products for the life sciences research, vitro diagnostics, energy, and medical device markets primarily in Australia. Its principal technology products include AnteoCoat, which is applicable to the energy sector in lithium-ion batteries; AnteoBind that is applicable to point of care, in vitro, and life science diagnostic sectors.

