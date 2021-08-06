Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63. Appian has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.78 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

