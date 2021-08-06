Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $163.99

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc.(NASDAQ: AAPL)Remaining Bullish Despite Management’s Warning of Weak Q4” and dated July 28, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

