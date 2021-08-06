Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of APRE opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 632,678 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

