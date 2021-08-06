Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:APTV traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.15. 1,051,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.53.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.