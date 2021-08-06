Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $175.28 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

