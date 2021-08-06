Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $165,577,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

