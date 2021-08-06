Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $76.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,687 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,443. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

