Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,510 shares of company stock worth $2,454,402 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

CB stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

