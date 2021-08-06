Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 132,302 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

