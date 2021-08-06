AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after buying an additional 96,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,815,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

