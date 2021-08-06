AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.14.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $3,384,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

