AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,343 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 70.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of APA opened at $18.06 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

