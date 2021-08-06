AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,645,953.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.