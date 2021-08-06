AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,610 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.20, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

