AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

