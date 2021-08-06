Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARAV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,526. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.08.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

