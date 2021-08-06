Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARAV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.08. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Get Aravive alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ARAV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.