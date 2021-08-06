Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 2,599 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMO. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 650,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 266,750 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 184,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMO opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $27.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.