Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

