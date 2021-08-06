Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $269,000 Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 161,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 358.3% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.13 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.