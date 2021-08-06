Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $269,000 Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 1,730,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,872,000 after acquiring an additional 177,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,236,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 161,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.