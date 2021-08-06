Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 650,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 266,750 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 184,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter.

IBMO stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

