Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,451.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 308,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $103.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.84.

