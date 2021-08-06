Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,451.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 308,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $103.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.84.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.