Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $394,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

NYSE DE opened at $364.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $179.86 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

