Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,562 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBMQ. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 33,540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 235,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMQ opened at $27.59 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49.

