Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,116 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $364.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $179.86 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

