Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after acquiring an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,396 shares of company stock valued at $18,712,133. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

