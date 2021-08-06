Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $184.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.53. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

