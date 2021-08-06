Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Issues Earnings Results

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 76,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,566. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

