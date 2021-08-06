Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Shares of ARNA stock traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $57.40. 4,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,566. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.15.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 157,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

