Arion (ARION) Trading 20.4% Higher This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $43,053.49 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00115926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00151037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,686.32 or 0.99816127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.74 or 0.00799118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,390,482 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

