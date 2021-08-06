Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AX.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.17.

TSE AX.UN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.62. The company had a trading volume of 139,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

