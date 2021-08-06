Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $6.39 on Friday, reaching $95.01. 19,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.07.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,864 shares of company stock worth $7,806,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

