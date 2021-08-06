Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $12.71 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Arweave has a market cap of $424.55 million and $22.49 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $12.71 or 0.00029709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00028651 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

